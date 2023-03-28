OLOL Ticket to Drive winners announced

Lafayette, LA - Two lucky people will be driving away in a 2023 Jeep or a 2023 Mazda later this week after purchasing tickets to enter the Our Lady of Lourdes Ticket to Drive contest.

They are:

-Melanie Leblanc (phone number ending in 2019)

-D J Fournerat (phone number ending in 3071)

The winning tickets were drawn during KATC's 5:00pm newscast by Sister Nguyen of OLOL.

Each will choose a mystery box containing the vehicle they won on Thursday, March 30th.

The proceeds from the contest goes towards helping the Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation, serving St. Bernadette, Northside High, Congressional Health, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room.

Congratulations to the winners!

