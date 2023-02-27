Ohio man wanted for attempted murder arrested following LPD standoff

LAFAYETTE, La. — According to Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green, Lafayette Police Department was contacted by the Columbus Police Department in reference to a suspect, 48-year-old Christopher Moore, wanted for attempted murder possibly in the Lafayette area.

Lafayette Police received information for Moore's potential whereabouts. This information was passed on to patrol officers. Officers later located Moore in an apartment complex located in the 700 block of South College Road, authorities say.

Moore barricaded himself in the apartment and refused to come out when officers made contact. Lafayette Police Department’s Negotiators and SWAT team were deployed and took control of the scene.

The SWAT team was able to safely remove residents from their apartments in a quick and safe manner while the negotiators kept constant contact with the suspect as well as his accomplice, Shannon Parsons, 46.

After a several hours long standoff both suspects were taken into custody. Christopher Moore was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges: Attempted first degree warrant from Ohio, and Illegal carrying of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies. Also arrested and booked was Shannon Parsons for one count of Accessories after the fact.