Odinet resignation official; special election will be called

The resignation of former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet is now official, and a special election to fill her seat is up next.

The Secretary of State's office tells KATC that the letter has been received, which makes her resignation official.

Odinet resigned last month after a video surfaced in which she can be heard using the n-word to refer to a man who had attempted to break into her vehicle at the Bendel Gardens home she shares with her husband, Lafayette Parish Coroner Ken Odinet.

The state Supreme Court suspended her and appointed a retired city judge to handle her cases while an investigation began. We've asked if the investigation is continuing despite her resignation but haven't heard back.

An attorney for the SOS sent a notice to the Supreme Court to let them know that the letter was received and the resignation was official. According to that letter, the Governor must call a special election so that someone can be chosen by voters to fill the remainder of Odinet's term on the bench.

There is an election date that would work, which would have qualifying in July, a primary in November and a run-off in December, the attorney writes.

To read the letter for yourself, see below:



