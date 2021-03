Ochsner will host a COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic on Friday at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

The clinic will be from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Vaccine Offered at This Clinic: - Johnson & Johnson – Single-Dose

Currently, the vaccine is available free of charge only to those who qualify under the Louisiana Department of Health’s guidelines.

To see if you qualify, visit ochsnerlg.org/vaccine

Register today at ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine

An appointment is required. No walk-ups will be accepted.