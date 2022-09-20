Ochsner offers flu shots this weekend

Flu season is near and it’s time to roll up your sleeves for an annual flu shot. On Saturday, September 24, Ochsner Lafayette General is offering flu shots for individuals 18 and up during a drive-thru and walk-in flu fair at our vaccine clinic, located at 816 Harding Street.

Appointments are preferred. Those who schedule an appointment ahead of time will be able to utilize our drive-thru option. All others will be required to walk-in and register before receiving a shot. Patients should visit Ochsner.org/flu for more information and call 337-571-9000 or visit MyOchsner.org to book appointments.

Remember to bring an ID and insurance card at your scheduled appointment time. Your insurance will be billed for the entire portion of the shot and, in most cases, the patient has no out-of-pocket expense.



Saturday, September 24 8 AM – 12 PM Ochsner Lafayette General Vaccine Clinic 816 Harding Street Lafayette, LA 70503

According to the CDC, flu shots prevented an estimated 7.52 million illnesses, 3.69 million medical visits, 105,000 hospitalizations, and 6,300 deaths due to influenza during the 2019-2020 season, the final pre-pandemic season. The CDC has attributed recent low flu levels due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts. With most masking and other mitigation efforts lifted, the flu vaccine remains the best protection from severe illness for you and your loved ones. All individuals ages six months and older are recommended by the CDC to receive an annual flu shot. New this flu season is the recommendation for people 65 years or older to receive a higher dose and adjuvanted flu vaccinations to help create a stronger immune response.

Flu symptoms are typically abrupt and include body aches, fever, chills, cough, sore throat, and nasal congestion. Some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, so testing may be needed to confirm a diagnosis.

Ochsner Lafayette General offers three convenient and safe options to get a flu shot:

Visit the Ochsner Lafayette General Vaccine Clinic , schedule an appointment online through MyOchsner or call 337-571-9000

Schedule an appointment with a primary care provider or pediatrician through MyOchsner .

Visit an Ochsner Urgent Care location, which can administer flu shots to adults and children ages six months and older.

For scheduling options and tips on staying healthy this flu season, visit Ochsner.org/flu .