Ochsner Lafayette NICU receives 6 babies evacuated from Terrebonne Parish

Ochsner Lafayette General's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) received some of the smallest evacuees from Hurricane Ida this week.

Six babies were evacuated from Terrebonne General Medical Center as part of their evacuations after the hospital sustained structural damage in the storm.

The Ochsner Health System partnered with Acadian Ambulance to relocate patients from 3 hospitals and began to evacuate the 4th hospital, Terrebonne General, Monday evening.

OLGMC Critical Care Nurse Manager Meagan Daigle says receiving the NICU patients has been a team effort, with members of the Materal Newborn Pediatric Services offering to work extra shifts, coming in on their days off, and staying late for feedings to make sure the NICU is fully staffed.

All six babies are in stable condition and everyone is hopeful to be reunited with their families soon, the hospital says.

