Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Ochsner Lafayette General welcomes first baby of 2023

2023 Baby Kyler.jpg
Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
2023 Baby Kyler.jpg
Baby Kyler with parents 2023.jpg
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 14:42:10-05

Lafayette, La. – The first baby of 2023 is here!

A baby boy, Kyler, rang in the new year just after midnight, born at 12:11 a.m., at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long, Kyler is the fourth child to parents Kentyra Richard and Kevin Joseph.

Koryn, 4; Kevia, 3; and Kyrin, 1 cannot wait to meet new baby brother, Kyler.

As is tradition when welcoming the first bundle of joy of the new year, Ochsner LGMC gifted the parents with a stroller, baby monitors, a case of diapers, wipes and a diaper bag filled with essential baby items.

Welcome to the world, Kyler, Acadiana’s first chér bébé of 2023!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.