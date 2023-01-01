Ochsner Lafayette General welcomes first baby of 2023

Lafayette, La. – The first baby of 2023 is here!

A baby boy, Kyler, rang in the new year just after midnight, born at 12:11 a.m., at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long, Kyler is the fourth child to parents Kentyra Richard and Kevin Joseph.

Koryn, 4; Kevia, 3; and Kyrin, 1 cannot wait to meet new baby brother, Kyler.

As is tradition when welcoming the first bundle of joy of the new year, Ochsner LGMC gifted the parents with a stroller, baby monitors, a case of diapers, wipes and a diaper bag filled with essential baby items.

Welcome to the world, Kyler, Acadiana’s first chér bébé of 2023!