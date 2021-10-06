Ochsner Lafayette General hosting flu shot drive

Ochsner Lafayette General says that flu season is here and to combat it, they will be offering convenient ways to get a flu shot, including drive through locations.

In partnership with Ochsner Health, the hospital is hosting a flu shot drive on Saturday, October 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Domingue Center, located at 901 Mudd Ave.

OLG says that nurses will be available and administering both high-dose and quadrivalent versions of the vaccine to individuals 18 and up with no appointment required! Masks must be worn, and patients should remain in their vehicles.

They say to remember to bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those who receive the flu vaccine.

Ochsner Lafayette General offers other options to get a flu shot:

Visit an Ochsner Urgent Care location, which can administer flu shots to adults and children ages one year and older.

Patients may schedule an appointment using Skip the Wait.

Daily, via drive-thru, from 8 a.m. – noon and from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Domingue Recreation Center.

According to the CDC, flu shots prevented an estimated 7.52 million illnesses, 3.69 million medical visits, 105,000 hospitalizations, and 6,300 deaths due to influenza during the 2019-2020 season. All individuals ages six months and older are recommended by the CDC to receive an annual flu shot. The cost of flu shots will vary based on your health insurance.

Flu symptoms are typically abrupt and include body aches, fever, chills, cough, sore throat and nasal congestion. Some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, so testing may be needed to confirm a diagnosis. Patients are encouraged to use Health Anywhere, which connects patients to providers via virtual visits from the comfort and safety home.

Those interested can get started at OchsnerLG.org/healthanywhere. The Health Anywhere app is also available in the Apple Store and in Google Play.

For more information on the types of flu shots offered, tips on staying healthy this flu season and scheduling options, visit OchsnerLG.org/flu.

