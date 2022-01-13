November taxable sales eighth-highest month on record

With more than $641 million estimated taxable sales in November, year-to-date sales in Lafayette Parish reached $6.93 billion— surpassing the 2021 record by $507 million. November 2021 sales were 16.4% higher than sales in November 2020. Year-to-date sales were 20.4% higher than 2020 and 20.9% higher than 2019. November 2021 sales are the highest on record for the month of November and the eighth-highest month on record.

Year-to-date taxable sales are up in all municipalities in the parish— Lafayette (19.7%), Broussard (20.0%), Carencro (33.6%), Duson (23.5%), Scott (16.8%), and Youngsville (24.2%). Sales are also up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 18.0%.

"Taxable sales continue to reflect strong consumer confidence and spending in Lafayette Parish. Not only was 2021 record year for taxable sales, but also for several other economic indicators LEDA tracks," said Mandi D. Mitchell, President, and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. "As concerns from COVID continue to impact our community, it is crucial that we continue to safely support local business owners and patronize Lafayette Parish-based shops and restaurants in the new year."

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.

