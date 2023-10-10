Northside on lockdown after shots fired in the neighborhood

Northside High School was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired in the area.

Police say there were no injuries, but some bullet holes were found in a house. They went to the 200 block of Chester Street to investigate a report of shots fired.

The area where the shots were heard is a couple of blocks from the school, so police placed Northside on lockdown to be sure the kids are safe, a spokesperson said.

As of 2 p.m. police had no suspects, so if anyone has information about the incident they are asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.