North Lafayette Resources and Job Fair scheduled on March 1

Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) and the Lafayette Housing Authority (LHA) will host the North Lafayette Resources and Job Fair on Wednesday March 1.

The community event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the LHA offices at 115 Kattie Drive.

The event is open to LHA residents and the public.

Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.

Visit www.lafayette.org/jobfairs [lafayette.org] for pre-registration and the complete list of participating employers and resource providers.