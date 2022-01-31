No injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Lafayette

Lafayette Police say there are no injuries following a crash involving a bus on Monday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a crash involving a Lafayette Parish school bus around 2:30 pm. There were only three people on board the bus. No injuries were reported.

One other vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver of that vehicle was not hurt.

LPSS said that everyone on the bus, including one student, is doing well. The crash did not not affect bus routes, a spokesperson stated.

