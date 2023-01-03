No injuries in drive-by shooting near Girard Park

Lafayette Police are asking for tips as they investigate shots fired near Girard Park Monday night.

A spokeswoman says they were called at about 5:20 p.m. to investigate some shooting. They found shell casings in the 200 block of Girard Park Drive, indicating someone had fired a gun, she said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that someone in a vehicle was shooting at two people who were walking on the UL Campus. No injuries were reported, she said.

At this time, police don't know who the intended victims are, and they don't know who was driving the vehicle. Investigators are working on the case, but are asking for help from the public.

If you know anything about what happened, you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and you could receive a cash award for sharing information.