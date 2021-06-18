No foul play suspected after body found near Thomas Park in Lafayette

The Lafayette Police Department says that no foul play is suspected after officers investigated a body found near a park on Friday morning.

Officers responded at 5:50 am on June 18 to the 200 block of Jeffery Drive near Thomas Park in Lafayette.

There, police say they located a man who appeared to have suffered a medical emergency.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the department, no foul play is suspected.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel