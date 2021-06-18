Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

No foul play suspected after body found near Thomas Park in Lafayette

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 10:38:54-04

The Lafayette Police Department says that no foul play is suspected after officers investigated a body found near a park on Friday morning.

Officers responded at 5:50 am on June 18 to the 200 block of Jeffery Drive near Thomas Park in Lafayette.

There, police say they located a man who appeared to have suffered a medical emergency.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the department, no foul play is suspected.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.