Newly renovated Roy House set to open to the public

LAFAYETTE, La. — After years of fundraising, planning and construction efforts, a significant historic landmark on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, will open to the public.

The Roy House, completed in 1901, holds the distinction of being the only university building listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Starting today, the Center for Louisiana Studies will be open to the public from 10 am to 3 pm on weekdays. Explore the newly constructed renovations, browse discounted books at the UL Press Bookshop, and learn about how the Center preserves the state’s heritage, ensuring its accessibility to scholars, students, and the general public. Visitors will also have the chance to meet the staff and enjoy cold drinks and snacks.

Convenient parking options include the Johnston Street lot and Martin Hall Circle, which provide a few public spaces. For alternative parking, the ParkMobile hourly lot at 333 University Avenue (Zone 16104), positioned between Gordon and Lamar streets, offers a solution. Additionally, another ParkMobile lot (Zone 27227) is located a short distance away on University Avenue, situated between Lamar and McKinley streets. Both parking lots are a short walk from the Roy House.