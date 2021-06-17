New sign project to direct Lafayette residents, visitors in English and French

A new signage program coming soon to Lafayette will direct visitors to the area in English and French.

The Route Lafayette project will be piloted in the Downtown Lafayette area and highlight historic neighborhoods and the University.

It will also provide city gateway signage, wayfinding, and directional signage for downtown and other popular areas in Lafayette.

"The Route Lafayette project will completely change the way that visitors and residents view our city," said SO Studio Prinicipal Architect Stephen Ortego. "The bilingual feature (in Louisiana French) will direct our English and French-speaking visitors while acknowledging and celebrating our local heritage."

The process to create the signs for the program included public outreach and a survey with surrounding downtown neighborhoods.

"We're thrilled to pilot this project in Downtown Lafayette because it will help visitors and citizens in Lafayette and throughout Acadiana better understand all of the cultural amenities downtown has to offer within a short walk or bike ride," said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. "It will also highlight how historic neighborhoods and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are in close proximity to the heart of downtown to hopefully encourage more interconnectedness."

The Route Lafayette signage is funded by the Evangeline Thruway Redevelopment Team (ETRT) and Lafayette Consolidated Government. The design is a collaboration between SO Studio and Makemade.

A Lunch and Learn will be held on Tuesday, June 22 at Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette to share more about the program.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at downtownlafayette.org.

