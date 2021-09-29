New open air street market to open this weekend

A Lafayette nonprofit will present a new open air market in Downtown Lafayette for the first time this weekend.

Deuxième Vie Creative's Le Marché Central will feature more than 40 vendors offering art, handcrafted jewelry, candles, food, holistic products/services, vintage clothes, and more. There will also be live performances by Rio Luminoso, aïoli, and Kabuki Dancers. The market will take place from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Jefferson Street.

Several events are set to take place ahead of the market's opening, including yoga in Parc de Lafayette and Art in the Parc.

In an effort to maintain social distancing, vendor booths at the market will be set up in the street 10 feet apart. The 500 block of Jefferson St. will be open only to pedestrian traffic during the market, allowing attendees to remain a safe distance apart from one another.

All the events will also take place on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays in November and December.

For more information, visit Deuxième Vie Creative's Facebook page here.

