New Lafayette council districts approved

When Lafayette voters go to the polls in October 2023 to elect Parish and City Council members, some may find themselves in new districts, our media partners at The Advocate report.

The City and Parish Councils on Tuesday approved new maps reflecting redrawn districts based on population shifts reported in the 2020 Census. All 10 districts, five for the Parish Council and five for the City Council, were altered, the newspaper reports.

The parish's population between 2010 and 2020 grew by 20,175 residents, about a 9% increase, but the growth wasn't spread evenly, leaving some City and Parish Council districts with too many or too few residents, the newspaper reports.

Here are maps to the current and new districts:

Parish Council district changes

Map of existing Parish Council districts

Map of new Parish Council districts

City Council district changes

Map of existing City Council districts

Map of new City Council districts

To read the story, which explains the population shifts and the changes to each district, click here.