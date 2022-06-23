New Improvements Coming to Brown Park

A big expansion ahead for Brown Park, there has been over $12,000,000 allocated to renovate its baseball and softball fields.

“The mayor has given us 12.5 million dollars to upgrade our baseball and softball facilities, with the hopes we can continue to partner with facilities around town and recruit regional and hopefully national tournaments,” said Hollis Conway.

Currently, Brown Park has 4 baseball fields and 1 t-ball field. Director of Parks and Recreation Hollis Conway, says the park is going to expand to 9 fields.

4 baseball 4 softball, and a field that will be open for public use at any time during the day.

Conway says once the fields will be up and running, this will open the opportunity for tourism on the north side of the city.

“Well, it will invite industry hotels, restaurants, food, just really it can be a catalyst for the whole area and really be a nice place for our community to be proud of,” Conway said.

A 13 year-old boy who’s been playing at Brown Park for the majority of his life says he’s happy the park will be revamped.

“I’m finally glad that the baseball fields at brown park are finally going to be looking good and nice again, just like how it is in the Youngsville sport complex,” said Cameron Broussard.