New enrichment center for adults with cognitive disabilities coming to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Owner and founder Caroline Jurisich has announced the grand opening of The Quad, an enrichment center dedicated to the empowerment of adults with cognitive disabilities in Lafayette and surrounding communities.

The Quad aims to create an inclusive space that meets the needs of the population it serves. In the coming months, the center will introduce a variety of services that address different aspects of personal development and growth, giving people with cognitive disabilities the tools they need to thrive, Jurisich says.

Comprehensive services will include:

1. Life Skills Development: Targeted programs designed to develop essential living skills, enabling members to live more independently.

2.. Speech and Language Therapies: Specialized therapies for the enhancement of communication skills and the promotion of effective expression.

3. Counseling Services: Professional counseling support to address emotional well-being and promote personal growth.

4. Vocational Training: Customized vocational training programs to equip individuals with the skills necessary for meaningful employment opportunities.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting is scheduled for noon today at 1021 E. St. Mary Suite A.

To learn more about The Quad and its services, visit the website at thequadusa.com or call (337) 999-QUAD.