New Carencro Police station to break ground

The media and the public are invited to join the City of Carencro officials for the ground breaking of the new Carencro Police Station/Emergency Operations Center at 2pm on December 20th.

The ground breaking will take place at 5025 North University Ave, directly across the street from Carencro Feed and south of the Lafayette North Public Library.

The current police station was established in 2005. According to officials, the new facility will have improved amenities to accommodate the police departments various services, as well as the capacity to manage Carencro’s anticipated population growth over the next twenty-five years.

Planning for the new police station has been in motion for two years and construction is expected to take 12 months.

Improved amenities are expected to include a larger evidence room, file room and will also house the City of Carencro EOC (Emergency Operations Center).

The project includes a 17,494 square foot police station and a 5,000 square foot maintenance building. The architect for the project is Lynn Guidry, Architect from Carencro.

The general contractor is M. D. Descant from Bunkie. The cost of the project is 9.2 million dollars.

Upon request to Lynn Guidry Architect at lynn@lynnguidryarchitect.com a high-resolution copy of a rendering of the new facility is available.

