National Blood Shortage: More donors needed as omicron variant decimates blood supply

A national blood and platelet shortage is further stressing the nation’s fragile healthcare system, according to Vitalent.

Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across the country, is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment this January as the blood supply faces an historic, two-year low, including type O, the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies.

This recent donation shortfall is part of a concerning larger trend as 58,000 fewer individuals gave blood with Vitalant in 2021 than 2020.

For every 100 donation appointments made, about 35 people don’t keep their commitment.

Additional donors are needed now to help turn this trend around.

The omicron variant is the latest COVID-19 complication forcing community blood drives to cancel and lessening the number of healthy and available donors.

Additionally, inclement weather and seasonal illness can significantly reduce blood drives and donor availability with little notice, but patients need blood every day of the year.

It’s not just snow and cold, but high winds and heavy rain can also cause road closures and blood drive cancellations, they say. Donated blood must continually be on hand before each patient need arises.

They say as a thank you for helping fight a critical blood shortage, all who come to #GiveBlood in January, National Blood Donor Month, are automatically entered into the $5,000 Big Game giveaway. Four donors will win a $5,000 prepaid gift card redeemable by email.

Founded in 1943, Vitalant is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services, according to its website.

Vitalant say they exist to help people realize their life-transforming potential by offering convenient blood donation opportunities and sharing our expertise in transfusion medicine.

