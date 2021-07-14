NASA ASTRO CAMP connects youth to science missions, exploration

Young people in Acadiana are learning about and exploring astrophysics, earth science, planetary science, and more in an out of this world summer camp being held in Youngsville.

NASA Astro Camp is currently taking place at Ernest Gallet Elementary, and includes all the latest resources used by Nasa. It's being taught by UL students trained for the 'Stem-ulating Summer' initiative.

"We go from access to getting them highly engaged in some of the real science activities to get them really excited about these activities," explained Dr. Peter Sheppard, professor of Math Education at UL. "And then from there we are hope that this will end up adding to their career aspirations."

The camp allows youth service organizations to bring NASA STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) activities to 2nd-12th graders in their own community.

Learn more about the camp here.

