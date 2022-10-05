NAMI Acadiana offers help with mental health

October 2-8 is Mental Illness Awareness Week and there is a place in Lafayette that has free resources offering immediate assistance.

Winner of the 2022 Peer to Peer Organization of the year, NAMI Acadiana offers a full range of education and services to the community.

Karen Dubois, Program and Director for Nami Acadiana said, "We want people to understand that this is not something to be scared of, that once we start talking about it and we start educating people about it, they begin to relax and see that it is a biological, physical illness and it needs medical intervention."

According to the CDC, 1 in 4 adults in the United States suffer from a mental disorder.

Local resident, Steve Dubois, was diagnosed with dysphoria about five years ago.

Dysphoria is a form of depression and Dubois shared what he does daily to cope with KATC.

Steve Dubois is also a Board Member and Co-Teacher of Nami Acadiana, he said, "at 72-years-old, I still surf. I was a fishing guide and I still fish, but I don't have a boat anymore. I get sunshine, I do bible studies, so I support myself emotionally, spiritually, physically, and family is a big thing for me and I try to spend a lot of time with family."

A walk for mental health is scheduled for this Saturday, October 8, 2022 and will be hosted by Nami Acadiana at Teurlings Catholic. For details and information on how to participate in the NAMIWalks fundraiser, click here.

This walk is a fundraiser to raise money for educational classes that are offered to the public, as well as provide books on mental illness and support groups, all of which are free to anyone.

If you or anyone you know needs help you can reach out to NAMI Acadiana, text "NAMI" to 741741 or dial 988.