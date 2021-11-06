Myrtle Place students showcase skills at talent show

Students at Myrtle Place Elementary in Lafayette showed off their unique talents during a week-long talent show.

The show kicked off on Tuesday, with the scholars showcasing their skills each day on the school's playground.

Students performed throughout each day. Friday's finale acts featured third-grader Todd playing the piano/keyboard; kindergartner Rala, who danced; Elodie, in third grade, and Lydie, in first, who sang in French and played ukulele with their dad; and Walter, who performed on the unicycle for fourth graders.

All the special acts drew a crowd, with parents and loved ones joining to cheer the talented students on.

"My daughter was super excited to be dancing on the talent show in her kindergarten class," said Lindsey Foreman, whose daughter danced in the show. "I left work to come over here and got to see her dance on stage in front of the whole class. It was a lot of fun."

Foreman says the school hopes to hold another show next year.

