Myrtle Place Elementary's water system back in service; school resumes today

LAFAYETTE, La. — Myrtle Place Elementary School's water system is operational and school will resume today, Friday, September 15.

The school was dismissed early yesterday due to the waterline break in Downtown Lafayette.

A boil water advisory is in effect and all safety precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of students and staff, Lafayette Parish School System officials say.

Meals will be served and bottled water will be provided as needed. Students are encouraged to bring a bottle of water with them if they are able to do so.

Restrooms will operate normally.

Water will not be available for consumption until the boil water advisory is lifted.