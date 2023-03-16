Lanes reopened following crash, one vehicle overturned

UPDATE: Lafayette Police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving injuries on the 6600 block of Johnston Street, northbound headed into the city of Lafayette.

Lafayette Police received the call regarding the crash around 10:42 a.m. Thursday morning.

As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles overturned.

One person was transported to a local hospital by medical personnel for non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Through further investigation of the multi-vehicle crash, it was determined that minutes prior to the crash occurring, Maurice Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

This attempted traffic stop occurred within the jurisdiction of the Maurice Police Department. The driver of the suspect vehicle, an adult male, refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit was terminated by Maurice Police Department prior to entering the city of Lafayette, however the suspect continued traveling at a high rate of speed which resulted in the vehicle crash at approximately 10:42 a.m.

According to authorities, the overturned vehicle was the suspect vehicle that fled.

Lafayette Police has arrested Vinnie Gary, 32, of Lafayette for careless operation of a vehicle with crash, insurance violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Due to the crash, one northbound lane of Johnston Street was closed.

All travel lanes on the 6600 block of Johnston Street are now open.