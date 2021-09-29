MPCS Triathlon rescheduled to Oct. 17

Miles Perret Cancer Services announce that the 2021 MPCS Triathlon has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 17 at 7:00 am.

All participants that were registered for the previous date have been automatically signed up for the new date.

Online registration has reopened and will remain open through Friday, October 15 at 9:00 am. Only 350 spots are available.

The 200-yard swim begins at UL Bourgeois Hall at the Aquatic Center at 7:00 am. The eight-mile bike and two-mile run take place along Cajundome Boulevard.

If you have any questions or concerns, email dhenry@milesperret.org or call 337-984-1920.

Your participation supports Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS) and its mission to help local families fight, survive, and live with cancer.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel