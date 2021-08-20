Miles Perret Cancer Services reschedules 2021 Triathlon

Miles Perret Cancer Services announced Friday, August 20, that the 2021 Triathlon has been rescheduled.

The decision to reschedule was made after discussion with local medical professionals on the continued effects of the pandemic in Acadiana.

MPCS says they will continue to monitor those effects to determine an appropriate time to host this year's event.

A new date and event schedule will be announced in the near future, they say. The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 28.

Information will be posted onto the MPCS social media pages and website.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Miles Perret Cancer Services Office at (337) 984-1920.

"We are so grateful for all of the support received from our sponsors, participants, and volunteers," MPCS said in a press release. "We look forward to seeing you soon!"

They added that all entry fees for registered participants will automatically roll over to the rescheduled date.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel