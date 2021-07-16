Mouton statue can now be removed from Downtown Lafayette after settlement signed

The Alfred Mouton statue may soon be removed from its place in downtown Lafayette.

The Advocate reports that on Friday morning a settlement was signed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy agreeing to let the city of Lafayette remove a statue of Confederate General Alfred Mouton from public property.

The issue, in an ongoing lawsuit, was whether or not the city could move the Jim Crow-era statue from its current position at the corner of Lee and Jefferson streets, in front of the old City Hall. Mayor Josh Guillory had said he believed the statue should be moved to a museum or other facility in order to preserve it; and indeed earlier this year someone broke the nose off the statue's face.

After agreeing to the settlement, there will be no trial. The United Daughters signed a consent settlement agreed upon by all the parties, the Advocate Reports.

Move the Mindset, a local advocacy group, will hold a press conference at 2:00 pm today to address the settlement at the site of the statue.

"I am just overjoyed," Fred Prejean with Move the Mindset said. "It’s unbelievable that in a conservative red city like Lafayette they would recognize that the statue doesn’t belong in our city. I’m going to give them credit for taking the action.

"Lafayette, we have made history, thanks to the 16 litigants as well as our legal team and the cooperation of the City Council as well as the Mayor-President's Office and the many supporters Move the Mindset has had backing us up."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel