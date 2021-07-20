Morning storm knocks down tree on W. Congress

West Congress was closed temporarily following heavy rains and flooding Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 am, authorities confirmed there was a tree in the roadway and to avoid the area.

KATC received this photo sent in by Clyde Neptune of the tree across West Congress.

Crews were able to get the tree off the roadway. It is now open.

