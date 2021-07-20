Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Morning storm knocks down tree on W. Congress

Clyde Neptune
Tree across West Congress Street
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 12:17:42-04

West Congress was closed temporarily following heavy rains and flooding Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 am, authorities confirmed there was a tree in the roadway and to avoid the area.

KATC received this photo sent in by Clyde Neptune of the tree across West Congress.

Crews were able to get the tree off the roadway. It is now open.

