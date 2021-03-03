More than 300 items recovered in storage facility theft investigation, suspect in custody

More than 300 items have been recovered and a suspect under arrested in connection with thefts from a local storage facility.

Carencro Police say that in January of 2021, officers began investigating multiple burglaries that occurred at the Red Dot Storage on Smalley Road in Carencro.

During the investigation, they were able to obtain the identity of the suspect, 44-year-old David Corey Bell.

As the investigation progressed, Carencro Police say they worked with several agencies, obtained search warrants throughout several parishes, and recovered more than 300 items believed to be stolen and valued at nearly $100,000.

Bell is believed to be involved in multiple other burglaries of storage facilities in several different parishes. He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, Youngsville Police Department and Lafayette Police Department assisted in locating the stolen property.

This case remains open as more victims come forward and more arrests are anticipated, Carencro Police say.

Detectives are encouraging anyone renting a storage unit at Red Dot Storage, to check on your items as soon as possible. If anyone discovers anything missing, please contact the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132.

