More lanes to open on Kaliste Saloom near Ambassador

Additional lanes are open on Kaliste Saloom Road where road crews are widening the road from two lanes to five lanes.

Between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Meyers Drive, two southbound lanes, the inside northbound lane, and the center turn lane are now open. The outside, northbound lane remains closed until late May, weather permitting, while crews install street lights and flush and vacuum storm drains.

Once the northbound lane opens, work to widen the remainder of Kaliste Saloom between Meyers Drive and E Broussard Road will continue.

When completed, the five-lane road will relieve congestion for the nearly 22,000 drivers who drive this stretch of Kaliste Saloom daily, LCG officials say.