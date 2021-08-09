More join request for Homeless Emergency Shelter Funding from LCG

Nearly two dozen organizations and companies have joined in requesting LCG provide funding for a Homeless Emergency Shelter in Lafayette.

Last week, Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing and its partner agencies asked Lafayette Consolidated Government to provide $6.5 million to help implement homeless emergency shelter solutions in Lafayette.

The agencies said they will use $5.5 million for establishing a permanent, low-barrier, non-congregate homeless emergency shelter.

$3 million will be used to acquire and rehabilitate a building for the use as a shelter. The remaining $2.5 million will be used to operate the shelter over a four year period.

Another $1 million, according to ARCH, will be used as support for Faith House to provide shelter and resources to the homeless community.

Several organizations and hundreds of individuals have reportedly joined in support of The Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessless & Housing, Catholic Charities of Acadiana, The Outreach Center, The HUB – Lafayette Urban Ministries, Beacon Community Connections, Faith House of Acadiana, Family Promise of Acadiana, and AcadianaCares in their request for funding.

The following organizations and companies were listed as having signed on in support:

232-HELP/211

American Association of University Women of Louisiana

BBR Creative

Cajun Compassion

Chez Hope, Inc.

Davis Property Management

Easterseals Louisiana

Eckerd Connects

Family Strong Foundation

First Presbyterian of Lafayette

Focus Clubhouse

HousingLOUISIANA

HP Hospitality, LLC

Iberia Homeless Shelter

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

Mother of Mark Transitional Home

Safehouse

Second Harvest Food Bank

Summit System, LLC

SUN CHDO

UL English Graduate Student Association

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Lafayette

Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge

ARCH is asking that members of the public who support the request for funding complete a form on the ARCH website.

