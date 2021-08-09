More join request for Homeless Emergency Shelter Funding from LCG

Nearly two dozen organizations and companies have joined in requesting LCG provide funding for a Homeless Emergency Shelter in Lafayette.
Last week, Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing and its partner agencies asked Lafayette Consolidated Government to provide $6.5 million to help implement homeless emergency shelter solutions in Lafayette.
The agencies said they will use $5.5 million for establishing a permanent, low-barrier, non-congregate homeless emergency shelter.
$3 million will be used to acquire and rehabilitate a building for the use as a shelter. The remaining $2.5 million will be used to operate the shelter over a four year period.
Another $1 million, according to ARCH, will be used as support for Faith House to provide shelter and resources to the homeless community.
Several organizations and hundreds of individuals have reportedly joined in support of The Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessless & Housing, Catholic Charities of Acadiana, The Outreach Center, The HUB – Lafayette Urban Ministries, Beacon Community Connections, Faith House of Acadiana, Family Promise of Acadiana, and AcadianaCares in their request for funding.
The following organizations and companies were listed as having signed on in support:
- 232-HELP/211
- American Association of University Women of Louisiana
- BBR Creative
- Cajun Compassion
- Chez Hope, Inc.
- Davis Property Management
- Easterseals Louisiana
- Eckerd Connects
- Family Strong Foundation
- First Presbyterian of Lafayette
- Focus Clubhouse
- HousingLOUISIANA
- HP Hospitality, LLC
- Iberia Homeless Shelter
- Lafayette Habitat for Humanity
- Mother of Mark Transitional Home
- Safehouse
- Second Harvest Food Bank
- Summit System, LLC
- SUN CHDO
- UL English Graduate Student Association
- Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Lafayette
- Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge
ARCH is asking that members of the public who support the request for funding complete a form on the ARCH website.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers