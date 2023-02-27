More details on gun arrests during, after Mardi Gras parades

UPDATE: We have more details, and some additional arrests, to report from Lafayette Police investigations of weapons at Mardi Gras.

Last week, we reported four arrests on gun charges. Here are some details, and some new arrests.

On February 11, during the Rio parade, police were called to the 2300 block of Johnston Street, part of the parade route, after citizens saw someone with a gun. Police arrested the man and booked him with illegal carrying of a gun and carrying a gun in a firearm-free zone.

On February 21, Mardi Gras day, Police arrested three people near the intersection of Johnston and Meaux streets. Police saw a group of people "engaging in suspicious activity," a spokesperson said. Those people ran from police, and officers caught three of them. Police found two guns and some drugs. One person was booked with illegal carrying of a firearm, carrying a firearm in a gun-free one, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. A second person was booked with illegal carrying of a firearm in a gun-free zone, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and on an active warrant.

Also on Mardi Gras day, police saw a person with a gun in his waistband near the intersection of Johnston Street and South College. The person turned out to be a juvenile, and was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center with illegal possession of a gun by a juvenile and illegal carrying of a gun in a gun-free zone.

Also on Mardi Gras day, but after the parades, police moved to the Downtown area. While they were there, more arrests were made.

Police saw a person outside a Jefferson Street nightclub trying to hide a gun. They found he had a handgun and some marijuana and he was arrested and booked with Illegal Carrying of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana.

Also after the parades, officers in the 100 block of Vermilion Street saw a man wearing a ski mask, which is a violation of state law. When they stopped him, they found he allegedly was wearing a gun as well. He was booked with Illegal Carrying of a Firearm and Wearing Mask or Hoods in Public Place Prohibited.

Officers also found another person wearing a ski mask, this time in the 500 block of Vermilion Street. They found a gun on this person too and booked him with Illegal Carrying of a Firearm and Wearing Mask or Hoods in Public Place Prohibited.