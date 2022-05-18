Moncus Park to host Party in the Park to celebrate amphitheater opening

Moncus Park will host Party in the Park this weekend in Lafayette.

The event, presented by Party Central, will take place Sunday, May 22 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM to celebrate the opening of the First Horizon Amphitheater.

Entertainment for the event will feature DJ Digital, Bad Bongo, New Natives Brass Band, and local legend Wayne Toups. The free event will also feature 10 local food trucks, beverages, and family-fun activities with arts, crafts, and fun jumps.

Moncus Park says parking is available at the paved Moncus Park lot and Farmers Market Oaks for $10. Proceeds from merchandise, beverages, and paid parking directly supports Moncus Park’s operations and maintenance, they say.

Guests are welcome to ride their bikes, park off-site, or use ridesharing to attend the event. The event will offer plenty of sun protection with mobile shade structures and large tents. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and picnic blankets but are asked to leave their ice chests at home.

The event will proceed rain or shine, they say.

To learn more about Party in the Park presented by Party Central, visit www.moncuspark.org/partyinthepark.

