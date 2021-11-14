Missing Seacor member's family raises money for Chaz Morales' three kids

CARENCRO — A fundraiser was held on Saturday for one of the missing Seacor crew members that left behind three kids.

The family of Chaz Morales held an event at New Orleans Daiquiris in Carencro.

Those who attended enjoyed raffles, music, and daiquiris.

Samantha Wixom, Morales' cousin, told KATC, "This party is a fundraiser for my cousin, Chaz Morales, he is one of the seven men missing from the Seacor tragedy that happened April 13th, seven months today. This is a fundraiser for his kids to help keep them supported because he was the soul provider for his children. They are now in his mother's custody, and this is something that we are doing, and Christmas is around the corner. He left behind three children."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel