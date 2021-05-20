Missing Broussard man located safe

Broussard Police say that a resident reported missing by his family has been located living out of state.

The department says that after a nine-month investigation, detectives located and confirmed that Frederick Vallot Jr. is living out of state and is safe.

Information on Vallot's whereabouts were sought since he was reported missing in August 2020.

Police say they received information and followed up with local police departments to confirm that he was located.

Vallot's family has been notified, they say.

