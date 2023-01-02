Mishandled fireworks sparks fire in Scott

Lafayette Parish, LA - A mobile home in Scott caught fire after residents were reported to be mishandling fireworks.

According to the Scott Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call of smoke coming from under a manufactured home around 12:20 this morning near 1410 West Gate Road.

After investigating, fire officials determined the neighbors and friends were shooting aerial fireworks (Roman Candles), horizontally.

The fireworks went under a neighboring home and exploded.

Scott firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control.

No one was injured.

