Mishandled fireworks sparks fire in Scott

Posted at 11:11 PM, Jan 01, 2023
Lafayette Parish, LA - A mobile home in Scott caught fire after residents were reported to be mishandling fireworks.

According to the Scott Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call of smoke coming from under a manufactured home around 12:20 this morning near 1410 West Gate Road.

After investigating, fire officials determined the neighbors and friends were shooting aerial fireworks (Roman Candles), horizontally.

The fireworks went under a neighboring home and exploded.

Scott firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control.

No one was injured.

