Miles Perret highlights services during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

LAFAYETTE, La. — September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Nearly 10,000 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

That's why Miles Perret Cancer Services is letting people know they are here for individuals and their families who are fighting, surviving and living with cancer.

Sherry Hernandez, Community Liaison, says, "Our goal at Miles Perret Cancer Services is to fill in the gaps with cancer care after a patient has been diagnosed. That looks very different depending on that particular patient, and their journey."

"With September being childhood cancer awareness month," she continues, "we really wanted to share the message of our pediatric services here at Miles Perret, so of course we see both adult and pediatric cancer patients. But this month, we're kind of highlighting our services."

Non-medical services offered at the cancer center include items such as wigs, hats, turbans, mastectomy supplies, cleaning kits, nutritional supplements, patient navigation notebooks, chemotherapy and radiation kits, and more.

For a list of Miles Perret services, click here.

Miles Perret also offers programs throughout the year, some of which include school supply shopping for children, art classes, family events, holiday gifts, massage therapy, yoga and pilates, support groups and more.

Click here to view the programs offered at the center.