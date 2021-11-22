Middlebrook Foundation accepting submissions for annual Holiday Giveback

The Middlebrook Foundation is accepting submissions for their 4th annual Holiday Giveback.

The event looks to provide dinner and gifts to less fortunate families in the community.

To be chosen as a recipient, families should submit an entry in 200 words or less explaining their hardship.

Entries should be sent to giveback@middlebrookfoundation.com and will be accepted until December 13, 2021.

The Middlebrook Foundation says its mission is to support initiatives committed to empowering and improving the quality of life for children and families as well as support surviving families of law enforcement officers that experience catastrophic circumstances.

