Mexican restaurant closes after experiencing kitchen fire Thursday morning

LAFAYETTE — La Carreta announced on Thursday that they are closed until further notice.

According to a spokesperson with Lafayette Fire Department, a fire began in the kitchen of authentic Mexican restaurant, La Carreta, around 3 A.M. Thursday morning.

No one was in the building at the time, they say, and the fire eventually extinguished itself since it was in an isolated area.

The restaurant's kitchen has some damage. In the meantime, La Carreta announced their closure to repair.

