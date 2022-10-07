Mayor-President Guillory to set fees on obtaining digital records

Lafayette mayor-president Josh Guillory does have the authority to set fees for public records, without council action.

The decision sprung from a ruling established by a Fifteenth Judicial District Judge this week, issuing a $1 fee for each page of digital records requested.

The Acadiana Advocate and The Current followed suit, resulting in the Judge siding with the Lafayette Consolidated Government today based on an addition to the Public Records Act, allowing governments to charge a "reasonable" fee for electronic records.

Whether or not the proposed fee is "reasonable," could be decided at a hearing that will take pace in December.

