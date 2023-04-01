Mayor-President Guillory appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer

Mayor-President Josh Guillory has appointed Lowell Duhon to serve as the Lafayette Consolidated Government Interim Chief Financial Officer following former CFO’s Lorrie Toups’ retirement in February.

Duhon is a familiar face at LCG, beginning his tenure in municipal government as Chief Administrative Officer in 2016 in former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s administration. He was then appointed Interim Lafayette Utilities System Director in 2019 and held that position until a permanent director was named in 2022.

Considering Duhon’s governmental experience, as well as his roles as Chief Financial Officer and financial consultant in the private sector prior to working in government, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said Duhon’s temporary appointment is the right fit until a qualified candidate is selected for the permanent CFO position. “Lowell Duhon is uniquely qualified to lead the Office of Finance and Management as Interim Chief Financial Officer. As CAO, he was responsible for the operational and fiscal management of all departments, and as Interim Utilities Director, he managed Lafayette’s publicly-owned utilities company, the largest department of LCG. He is a leader, prepared, and dedicated to moving the department forward. I have full confidence in his abilities.”

Duhon is humbled to have the confidence of Mayor-President Guillory and honored to once again serve the public in this temporary leadership role. “My priorities are to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars, be accountable, ensure city and parish finances remain fiscally strong, and maintain transparency.”

