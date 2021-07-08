May taxable sales in Lafayette Parish fifth highest month on record

With more than $619 million in taxable sales in May 2021, the month's sales are the highest on record for the month of May and the fifth highest month on record.

Year-to-date taxable sales reached $3.05 billion in May; the month's sales were 26.6% higher than sales in May 2020. Year-to-date sales were 26.0% higher than 2020, and 19.2% higher than 2019.

"Our community continues a healthy rebound from 2020. This is the first time we've had sales over $600 million for three consecutive months," says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. "LEDA's forecast through May shows the potential for another record-breaking year with projected taxable sales between $6.8 and $7.3 billion."

Year-to-date taxable sales are up in all municipalities in the parish - Lafayette (26.4%), Broussard (14.8%), Carencro (49.6%), Duson (33.3%), Scott (21.6%), and Youngsville (28.8%). Sales are also up in unincorporated areas of the parish, at 21.3%.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.

