Masks required on SLCC campuses

Masks will be required to be worn on SLCC campuses.

The college announced that starting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, masks will be required on all campuses.

An alert was also sent out to students about the masking requirement.

No other details were released.

In May 2021, SLCC made the decision that students and faculty who were fully vaccinated would be able to be without masks while on Campus.

Those who were not vaccinated were encouraged to wear a mask while on campus, but a mandate was not enforced..

