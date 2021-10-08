Man wanted in connection with fatal September shooting on Fitzgerald Street

Lafayette Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a September 26 shooting on Fitzgerald Street.

Police say 21-year-old Bryson Shaquille George of Lafayette has been identified as the suspect responsible for the shooting death of 22-year-old Rashawn Broussard and the attempted murder of a second victim.

Warrants for 1st Degree Murder and Attempted 1st Degree Murder have been obtained for George, they say.

George is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs. He has a tattoo of a cross in the middle of his forehead and a tear drop tattoo under his right eye.

The Lafayette Police Department is reminding the public that anyone found to be aiding, preventing apprehension, or harboring George will be placed under arrest for the appropriate offense upon his capture.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bryson Shaquille George is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

On September 26th at around 8:45 pm, police responded to shots fired in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street. A man, identified as Broussard, was located outside of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It was learned that a second victim was also being shot at, but was not struck.

