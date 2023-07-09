Man in serious condition following early morning I-10 accident

Lafayette Parish, LA - One man is in serious condition following an accident around 12:00am Saturday morning in Scott.

The man was driving a semi-tractor trailer transporting food on I-10 West when he left the roadway and came to rest in a wooded area north of the interstate.

Multiple trees trapped the driver inside of the cab of his vehicle according to the Scott Fire Department.

Medics were able to safely extract the driver who was then taken to a local hospital.

One Scott firefighter received minor injuries to his leg during the rescue, and has since been released from a local hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.