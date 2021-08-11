Man in critical condition following shooting in Broussard

A man is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday morning in Broussard.

Broussard Police say that officers responded on August 11 to the 400 block of E. Monroe Street to the report of a fight and of someone being shot.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a victim identified as a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

During their investigation, officers say they were able to identify 20-year-old Justise Harrison as a suspect. Police say that Harrison is reportedly the sister of the victim.

Police say that Harrison and Porter were allegedly involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Following the altercation, police say Harrison went into the residence, retrieved a firearm and allegedly shot Porter in the abdomen.

Harrison was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for one count of attempted second degree murder.

Porter was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel