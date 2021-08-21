Man arrested on attempted murder charge in Lafayette

A Lafayette man has been arrested, charged with an attempted murder.

Arrest reports show that 21-year-old Brendan Willis was arrested on August 20 on an active warrant.

Reports named another arrest in association with Willis' arrest, Joshua Thibodeaux.

On Wednesday, Lafayette Police announced that they had arrested Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux was wanted by LPSO for attempted first degree murder and narcotics violation, according to LPD.

Details on the incident they were arrested in connection with was not immediately available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel